Frank Jesmain BENBROOK -- Frank Jesmain of Benbrook, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020 in the early morning hours. He was a strong Christian Father, proud Marine Veteran and was loved greatly by family and friends. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Sat., May 30, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Worth followed by a Graveside blessing at Greenwood. Only immediate family members can attend services due to the Covid 19 epidemic. Frank was born April 9, 1931 in Albany, New York. He enlisted in the Marines during the Korean War and was stationed in San Diego, California, where he met his wife of 52 years. He was transferred to Fort Worth, Texas in 1964 where he and his wife raised five children together. He was a active member of the Lutheran Church throughout his adult life. Frank worked at Lockheed Martin Corporation and retired after 39 years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife, Florence May Jesmain and daughter, Julie Florence Jesmain. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Beth Jesmain, Jeff and Nina Jesmain, Laurie Jesmain, James and Hayley Jesmain; and grandchildren, Joshua Jesmain and Mattie Jesmain.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 29, 2020.
