Frank Leon Fanning PLANO--Captain Frank Leon Fanning, U.S. Navy (Retired), passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. SERVICE: A full military funeral will be held for Captain Fanning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Independence Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials in Captain Fanning's memory should be made to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. Memorials may be made online https://www.nmcrs.org
or mailed to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph St., Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203. Please include Captain Frank L. Fanning's name on the memorial. Frank Leon Fanning was born Sept. 28, 1924, in Bailey, Texas, to Mary Nell Savage Fanning and Claude Walter Fann. They later moved to Roanoke, Texas, where Frank attended school. He attended Roanoke Keller Denton Demonstration High School, where he played on the basketball team and graduated as valedictorian. He attended college at North Texas State University and Tulane University while in the U.S. Navy and received a bachelor's degree in education. He received his master's in education from Texas Christian University. Frank met his future wife, Roberta Steagall, at age 5. He was her first date when she turned 15. They were married Sept. 1, 1944, when Frank was 19 and Roberta was 18. Frank served as a Navy officer during World War II and was on a ship participating in the naval blockade of Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He prevented a murder onboard a ship when he was a first officer. In another instance, he heroically worked with the captain to save a ship that had gotten into a confused sea until they could reach a safe haven on the coast of Greenland. (Confused sea is a condition where the waves are irregular, unpredictable, and coming from differing directions, resulting in dangerous and extreme pitching and rolling of a ship.) Frank received the Commendation Medal for sustained acts of heroism or meritorious service. During his naval career, he served in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Antarctic on six ships, achieving the rank of Navy Captain. He also served on several shore stations. Thirteen moves took Frank and Roberta to (not in chronological order) San Diego, Long Beach, and San Francisco, Calif.; Tacoma, Wash.; Corpus Christi, Texas; Great Lakes, Ill.; Steubenville, Ohio; McKeesport, Pa.; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Naples, Italy; Washington, D.C.; Norfolk, Va.; Omaha, Neb.; and Pensacola, Fla. A highlight of their lives was a nearly three-year post in Naples, Italy, which gave them a chance to visit most of the European countries. Their daughter, Leslie Lynne Fanning Corbin, was born in 1961 in Long Beach, Calif. Frank's final station was NAS Pensacola, where Frank achieved a lifelong goal and hit a hole-in-one on the 17th hole of the A.C. Reed Golf Course on NAS Pensacola. After 32 years in the Navy, Frank retired, and he and Roberta moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where their mothers lived. Frank began his next career as director of Federal Programs at the Fort Worth ISD. He worked for the school district for 32 years until his retirement at age 82. Frank and Roberta were avid golfers, playing multiple rounds of golf per week. They competed in many, many golf tournaments at Ridglea Country Club, where they were members from 1974 until 2014. Frank was also an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Fort Worth. Frank was well known as a local historian, and he was called upon to do newspaper interviews and lectures on various Texas history subjects. He wrote a number of books on genealogy, including "The Mid-Atlantic Fannings" and "Recollections of Roanoke." Throughout his life, Frank was widely known for his intelligence, wit, and dry sense of humor. He became in high demand for writing and delivering eulogies for his many friends. Frank and Roberta were married 69 years when Roberta passed away. Frank moved to Plano, Texas, to be near his daughter and son-in-law. He lived first at The Conservatory of Plano and then at Harbor Chase of Plano. As a Navy man, Frank learned to look forward to each meal as a time for enjoyment and good food. On the day of his death, Saturday, July 11, 2020, Frank had finished eating his lunch and was still sitting at the table. Without warning, he exhaled and was suddenly gone. He was 95 years old. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Richard "Dick" Fanning; and his wife, Roberta Steagall Fanning. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Leslie Corbin and son-in-law, Darryl Corbin; niece, Dixie Haynes and husband, Ron Haynes, and their children; nephew, Curtis Fanning; nephew, Jim Lewis and his wife, Rae Lewis, and their son.