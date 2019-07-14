Frank Louis Fazzio FORT WORTH--Frank Louis Fazzio passed away in his sleep on Monday, July 8, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment: 1 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, with rosary at 7 p.m., at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 2635 Burchill Road, Fort Worth, TX 76105. Frank was born Oct. 9, 1925, in Haverhill, Mass. He served two tours of duty in the Marines, 1943-44 in World War II, and 1950 in the Korean War. Between the two tours of duty, he met and married Virginia Aaron and went to work at Lennox Industries, where he worked for 39 years until his retirement. A member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church for 67 years, he was a devoted and loving husband, father, and friend. He enjoyed watching local sports teams, woodworking, coin collecting, board games and crossword puzzles. His quick wit and infectious sense of humor will be deeply missed. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, James and Rosina Fazzio; brother, Joe Fazzio; and sisters, Angie LaSorsa and Rose Terlau. SURVIVORS: His wife of 74 years, Virginia; son, Frank Fazzio Jr. and wife, Darlene; daughters, Joan Whitmore and Catherine Richards (husband, Dale Richards); grandson, Nathan Hays and wife, Lydia; and sister, Katherine Allen.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019