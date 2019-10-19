Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
Frank M. Ramirez FORT WORTH--Frank M. Ramirez, 90, a loving husband, father of nine, grandfather to 31 children, great-grandfather to 75 and great-great-grandfather to 25, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Rosary: 5 p.m. Sunday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Pallbearers: His grandsons and great-grandsons. Frank was born Dec. 3, 1928, in Cameron, Texas, son of Francisco and Petra Ramirez. He was married to Eva B. Ramirez for 61 years. Frank was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary's and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was of Great Faith. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Eva; parents; all of his brothers and sisters; grandchildren, Kameran DeLaCruz, Samuel Ramirez, Jesse J. Martinez and Consuela Martinez; and son, Guadalupe Ramirez. Special thanks to hospice nurses and staff for their care they gave him. SURVIVORS: Daughter-in-law, Julie Ramirez; children, Frank Jr. and wife, Blanca, Raymond and wife, Janie, Virginia DeLaCruz and husband, Alex Lozano, Gabriel and wife, Nelda, Beatris Mercado and husband, Jake, Conne Martinez and husband, Jesse, Eva Vasquez and husband, Johnny Jr., and Alfonso DeLaCruz and wife, Katherine.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 19, 2019
