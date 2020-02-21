|
Frank Ralph Morrison FORT WORTH -- Frank R. Morrison, 79, passed away February 16, 2020 at home in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: 2 p.m., Sun., Feb. 23, Biggers Funeral Chapel, 6100 Azle Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76135. . Interment: 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75211. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m., Sat., Feb. 22, Biggers Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the . He was born on January 5, 1941 in DuBois, Pennsylvania. He joined the Army in 1958 and served for over 14 years, including the Vietnam War. He and Patricia "Dianne" Darnell were married on December 23, 1972. They lived in Phoenix, Ariz. for several years. In 1989, they purchased a hotel in Odessa, Texas, which they operated for 25 years. Frank was an avid golfer and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris E. & Robert E. Morrison; two brothers, Douglas Morrison and Danny Morrison; and his sister Cheryl Carney. SURVIVORS: His wife, Patricia "Dianne" Morrison; children, Frank & Thuy Morrison, Michelle & Neil Kennedy and Matthew & Priscilla Morrison; and his seven grandchildren; siblings, Erma Hudgins, Robert "Butch" Morrison, David & Dottie Morrison & Marlene Morrison.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2020