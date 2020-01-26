|
Frank Raymond Terlip SOUTHLAKE--Frank Raymond Terlip of Southlake passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the age of 66. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Community Church, Colleyville. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Reception to follow. Frank was born April 29, 1953, in Pueblo, Colo., to Frank and Johanna Terlip. Frank was raised in Pueblo, Colo., the youngest child of three and brother to Norma and Patricia. Frank attended the University of Colorado where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Business and met the love of his life, Carol, at the school bowling alley. Frank and Carol married June 26, 1976. After graduation, he began his career with GTE (later Verizon), which moved Carol and him to Thousand Oaks, Calif. During their time in California, Frank continued to work for GTE, obtained his MBA from the University of Southern California, and started a family, welcoming son, Brian, and daughter, Kristen. Work would later move Frank and his family to Southlake where they would live for over 20 years and share lasting memories with great friends and family. Frank enjoyed a highly successful 28-year career with Verizon until his retirement in 2004. He will always be remembered for his love of his favorite sports teams, the Yankees, the Cowboys, the Broncos, the CU Buffs, the USC Trojans, the SMU Mustangs, and the Carroll Dragons. His hobbies included landscaping, remodeling, politics, and trips to Carmel and Shaver Lake. But above all, Frank's greatest love was the game of golf. Frank will always be known for his ambition, perseverance, loyalty, and deep love for his family. Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Todero; mother, Johanna Terlip; father, Frank Terlip; and two loving nephews. SURVIVORS: Frank is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol Terlip; son, Brian Terlip and his wife, Kirah; granddaughters, Camden and Emory; unborn grandson; and daughter, Kristen Terlip. He also leaves behind his sister, Patricia and her husband, Rodger Kimsey; sister-in-law, Gayle Backowski; brother-in-law, Richard Wathen and his wife, Gina; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020