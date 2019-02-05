Frank Richard Heredia NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Frank Richard Heredia, 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at his home in North Richland Hills. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, North Richland Hills, Texas. Interment follows in DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Home, with rosary at 7 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County or St. John the Apostle Catholic Church Social Services. Frank proudly served as a radar specialist in the United States Army from 1942-1946 during World War II. After the war, he was employed by 7UP Bottling Company, El Paso, Texas, for 36 years. Frank was known for his quick wit and ever jovial attitude. He had a passion for cooking, enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader. Listening to big band music brought him great joy. A heartfelt thank you to staff of Heart To Heart Hospice and to family and friends for their support and prayers. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Patricio and Rosa Heredia; wives, Feliciana and Margarita; brothers, Joe, Alfonso, Martin and Patrick. SURVIVORS: His loving son, Richard; sisters, Rose Ritenhour, Mickie Osegueda, Helen Schoeck; stepchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary