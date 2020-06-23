Frank Sobey FORT WORTH--On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Frank Sobey, beloved dad, grandad and great-grandad, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior at 93. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Frank will have a private memorial service with Navy honors at the DFW National Cemetery. Born in San Antonio, Texas, the second of three brothers, he joined the Navy in 1944 during a pilot candidate recruit visit to his high school. He became, in his own words, 'An Officer and a Gentleman' in 1947 at age 20. He was trained to fly dive bombers and joined an anti-submarine squadron, flying torpedo bombers from Panama to Greenland from several aircraft carriers. After WWII ended, he flew for civilian airlines the rest of his working days, retiring with Transamerica Airlines, flying 747s around the world. Frank, married for 49 yrs, had three children, 7 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. After retirement, Frank competed in the Texas Senior Olympics, winning 1st place in pool, ping pong, and basketball and qualified to go to the National Games. He was known for his joke-telling and keen memory of details long forgotten by others. He loved recounting his worldly travels and all of the airplanes he had flown in his life. He felt he'd had an amazing life full of adventures and always wanted to share his stories. Frank truly loved his family, especially his great grandchildren, who held a special place in his heart. Frank always made whoever he was with feel special. His favorite place these last 5 yrs was the Hurst Senior Center, where he played pool and had many good friends. Last year his daughter, Stephanie, started taking him there and he taught her to play. They enjoyed many special days together practicing and playing in pool tournaments. He will be missed by so many, especially his family. Frank is survived by his brother, his three children, six grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren.