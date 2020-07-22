1/1
Frank Timothy Shaughnessy Jr.
Frank Timothy Shaughnessy Jr. ARLINGTON--Frank Timothy Shaughnessy Jr. passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, in Arlington. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Funk-Zitiello Foundation Inc., 830 A1a North 187, Suite 13, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and nephew. SURVIVORS: Wife of 32 years, Linda Shaughnessy; one son; six daughters; one brother; one sister; 11 grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
