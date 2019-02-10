Home

Frank Travis Addington FORT WORTH -- Frank Travis Addington slipped into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Feb. 7, 2019 to join his beloved wife of 61 years, Jewell Maurice Addington. GRAVESIDE: 2 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Funeral Home prior to service. Frank was born Aug. 17, 1931 in Fort Worth to Grady C. and Katheryn Addington and proudly served his country in the Korean War. He was a devoted family man, marrying his high school sweetheart and raising two children while spending his career working at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Jewell Maurice Addington; parents, Grady Candler and Katheryn Addington; brother, Ernest Addington, and nephew, Grady Addington. SURVIVORS: Son, Darrell Addington and wife, Linda; daughter, Lisa Ross and husband, John; grandson, Marshall Addington.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 10, 2019
