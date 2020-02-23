Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Tracy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Wren Tracy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Wren Tracy Obituary
Frank Wren Tracy NORRISTOWN, PA.--Frank Wren Tracy passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home near Philadelphia, Pa. Frank was born in Fort Worth, but called Pennsylvania home since 1994 with his wife, Carol, of 32 years. Frank was born Nov. 24, 1939, in Fort Worth to Frank William and Dorothy Pauline Tracy. He graduated from Paschal High in 1959 then attended Texas Wesleyan College, prior to a 30-year career with AT&T. Frank worked across the Metroplex upgrading large telephone company network systems. Frank's sons were a priority, as he coached them in most sports and activities. He was a dedicated husband to Carol, and devoted father to his sons and their families. Frank's family included his wife, Carol Tracy; his sons, Kent and Troy Tracy; brothers, Byron and Gary Tracy; and grandchildren, Savannah and Cooper Tracy. He will be dearly missed. SERVICE: A private memorial celebration will be Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Fort Worth.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -