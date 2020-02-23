|
Frank Wren Tracy NORRISTOWN, PA.--Frank Wren Tracy passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home near Philadelphia, Pa. Frank was born in Fort Worth, but called Pennsylvania home since 1994 with his wife, Carol, of 32 years. Frank was born Nov. 24, 1939, in Fort Worth to Frank William and Dorothy Pauline Tracy. He graduated from Paschal High in 1959 then attended Texas Wesleyan College, prior to a 30-year career with AT&T. Frank worked across the Metroplex upgrading large telephone company network systems. Frank's sons were a priority, as he coached them in most sports and activities. He was a dedicated husband to Carol, and devoted father to his sons and their families. Frank's family included his wife, Carol Tracy; his sons, Kent and Troy Tracy; brothers, Byron and Gary Tracy; and grandchildren, Savannah and Cooper Tracy. He will be dearly missed. SERVICE: A private memorial celebration will be Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Fort Worth.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020