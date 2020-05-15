Frankie Griffith
Frankie Griffith ARLINGTON -- Frankie Griffith passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. SERVICE: Visitation will be at Moore Funeral Home Friday, May 15th from 6 - 8 P.M. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, May 16th at Dayspring Church, 507 West Road to Six Flags Street, Arlington, TX. Burial will be Tuesday, May 19th 2 P.M. at Moore Memorial Gardens. Frankie was born May 10, 1952 and graduated from Hereford High School in 1970. Frankie married Marilyn Baker on April 5th, 1980 and enjoyed 40 years of marriage. Frankie was a proud employee of General Motors, and retired in February 2020 after 39 years of service. SURVIVORS: Frankie is survived by his wife, Marilyn and his two sons; Justin (Annette) Griffith, their son Dylan, and Ryan (Holly Smith) Griffith. He is also survived by his daughter Carla Griffith and her family, along with two sisters; Margaret (Jimmy) Randles, and Kay Townsend.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 15, 2020.
