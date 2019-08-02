Home

Frankie Kent Ivy Obituary
Frankie Kent Ivy HURST -- Frankie Kent Ivy 88, passed away on July 31, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be held 4:00-6:00 P.M., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Frankie was born February 24, 1931 to the late Jefferson and Tishie Smith in Meade, Oklahoma. She and her first husband Floyd Kent moved to Hurst in 1954 and lived there for 63 years. She worked as a bookkeeper for over 25 years before retiring. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd Kent and son, Dewayne Kent. SURVIVORS: Frankie is survived by her husband Tom Ivy, daughter Barbara Kent, son in law Jerry Fortenberry, grandsons Trevor Fortenberry and Cody Kent (Paula), two great grandchildren, Bruce and Harley Kent, nieces and nephews, and many loving friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2019
