Frankie Mae Rhodes Head HALTOM CITY -- Frankie Rhodes Head, 95, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Monday. Frankie was born in Duster, Texas, November 6, 1923. Her family moved to the Haltom City area in 1941 and she graduated from Birdville High School in 1942. She married Neal Wayne Head on October 24, 1942 and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage until his death in 2007. Frankie and Neal were charter members of Midtown Church of Christ and later Heritage Church of Christ. She was active in all her children's activities. She spent many years working with PTA and serving as an Advisory Board Member of the International Order of the Eastern Star in 1949. She served as Worthy Matron of Riverside Chapter No. 834 in 1987-88 and was an officer for many years. She enjoyed her many Eastern Star friends and was active until her death. Later in life, she worked for the Fort Worth Independent School District where she was able to share in her love for children and education. Her family was her greatest joy and it was her desire that her children have a loving and secure home. Later her grandchildren brought her great joy and happiness. Their achievements made her very proud. She was witty and intelligent and you always knew where you stood with her. SURVIVORS: son, Neal Frank Head; daughter, Melissa Roberts and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Tommy Roberts and wife, Ashleigh, Kimberly Roberts, and Neal Douglas Head; special niece, Betty Rhodes, and cousin, Dorothy Fitch.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019