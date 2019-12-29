Home

Frankie Marie Woodall Rogers RICHLAND HILLS--Frankie Marie Woodall Rogers, 88, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Frankie was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Rogers; son, Randall David Rogers; and grandsons, Matthew Rogers and James Pruitt. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Jamie Pruitt and Brenda Holland; grandchildren, Claire Pinon, Emily Alford, Isaac Carnahan and Micole Wedel; and precious great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019
