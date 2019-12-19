|
Frankie Shaw Berry ALVARADO -- Frankie Shaw Berry, 87, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Dallas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Dawson Cemetery, Dawson. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 20 at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Frankie was born on December 18, 1931 in Dawson, Texas to Frank Shaw and Grace Smith Shaw. A resident of Alvarado for the past 37 years, she was a member of the Church of Christ. Frankie retired as a stenographer from Bell Helicopter. She loved music and singing; and sang with her twin sister on many occasions over the years. Frankie was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert James Berry in 2015; sister, Raye Jean Hale; and grandson, Jared Berry. SURVIVORS: Son, Tim Berry and wife, Sandy; daughter, Jennifer Pemberton and husband, Bill; brother, John Shaw and wife, Robin; twin sister, Virginia Hale; 6 grandchildren, Mark Pemberton, Ashley Ranson, T.J. Berry, Luke Berry, Nick Berry and Emily Berry; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 19, 2019