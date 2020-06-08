Fra?nklin Edgar Pearce III
Franklin Edgar Pearce III FORT WORTH--Franklin Edgar Pearce III passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. SERVICE: The family will have a private service at a later date. Frank was born Jan. 14, 1953, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a loving father and Boodaddy. He was proud of his family and loved to have family gatherings. Frank was a truckdriver for O Trevino Construction, LLC. Frank will be greatly missed. His parents, Franklin and Mary Prescott Pearce Jr., and sister, Kathy Taylor, preceded him in death. SURVIVORS: His children, Shannan and husband, Jason Irwin, and Jesse Pearce; niece, Brandi Hargrove and husband, Cary; grandchildren, Dylan and Hayden Irwin, Landen and Kamryn Pearce, Boden, Cadi, and Cody Hargrove; many other family and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
