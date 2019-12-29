|
Franklin James Chalupa Sr. HALTOM CITY--Franklin J. Chalupa Sr., 93, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet. Franklin was born Sept. 20, 1926. Frank was a longtime member of the North Fort Worth Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired from Bell Helicopter. SURVIVORS: Wife, Norma Vernon Chalupa; son, Franklin Jr. and wife, Debbie; brother-in-law, Jerry and wife, Kathy Vernon; numerous nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019