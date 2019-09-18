|
Franklin Jefferson Phillips FORT WORTH -- Franklin Jefferson Phillips, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m., Sunday, September 22, Skyvue Funeral Home. Franklin was born November 25, 1944 in Hico, Texas. He was a lover of people, and never met a stranger. He was loved dearly by his family and many friends. SURVIVORS: his loving wife, Glinda; children, Vicki Strasser and husband, Neal, Ginger Garcia, Rocky Wooten and wife, Brenda, Melody Smitherman and husband, Kenny; one sister; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, who he loved more than life. 2 Timothy 4:7 - I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019