Fred A. Cowley FORT WORTH -- Welcomed home by the Lord, Fred Auvergn Cowley passed peacefully Saturday morning, April 18, 2020, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: Following a private interment, a memorial celebration will be planned for a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Southside Church of Christ Building Fund, 2101 Hemphill Street, Fort Worth 76110, or the James L. West Center for Dementia Care, 1111 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth 76102. Fred was born in 1938 to A.R. and Marie Cowley while living briefly in California, and raised in Duncan, Oklahoma. He moved to Abilene, Texas, to attend Abilene Christian College (now University) where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Bible in 1960, and Master of Science degree in Christian Education in 1968. He began his career teaching Bible and leading the student chorus at Abilene Christian High School, then taking on church youth ministry, and fundraising and development for Abilene Christian College. Fred's career grew to include property and casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement housing development and management, retirement planning, and hosting a weekly radio broadcast on WBAP. He was a Certified Insurance Counselor, and for fifteen years served on the national faculty of The Society of Certified Insurance Counselors. He was also a former president of Greater Fort Worth Kiwanis International and of the Independent Insurance Agents of Tarrant County, and former chairman of the board of trustees of Fort Worth Christian School. From an early age he developed a lifelong gift for music. In high school he played French horn in the band, and sang in the school chorus. In college he sang in the Men's Glee Club, Men's Quartet, the A Capella Chorus, and performed lead roles in homecoming musical productions. His parents instilled in him a love for the Lord and service in the church. Fred held a special place in his heart for missions to share the Good News of Christ Jesus and His grace. He used his musical gifts for church ministry, leading the worship singing in his home churches in Abilene, Amarillo, and then the Southside Church of Christ in Fort Worth. He served as a deacon, missions committee chairman, and led the singing for numerous weddings and funerals over the years. Fred married his high school sweetheart, Sheila Clark, and was devoted to his family. They enjoyed travel throughout the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Peru, the Caribbean, and French Polynesia. Favorite travel souvenirs included a trophy striped marlin caught off the Baja California coast, and an Alaskan moose which supplied the main course for countless family meals. His love of the mountains is shared by his children and grandchildren, with ski trips being a treasured family tradition. Known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren, he delighted in every opportunity to be with them. Thanks be to God for Fred's life, his love, and his kind spirit. He will be deeply missed. The family extends special gratitude to the compassionate staff of James L. West Center for Dementia Care. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Blaine. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 61 years, Sheila; sons, Clark of Fort Worth and Ryan and wife, Christina, and their children, David, Benjamin, Margaret and Andrew of Aledo; sister, Shirley Kinningham and husband, Russell of Uruguay; brother, Charles Bledsoe and wife, Ann of Temple; brother-in-law, Benton Clark and wife, Millie of Arlington; nephews, nieces, their children and grandchildren, and a host of beloved friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 23, 2020