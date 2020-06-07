Fred C. Jaecks
Fred C. Jaecks FORT WORTH--Fred C. Jaecks, 86, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. SERVICE: will be held at a later date. Fred was born Feb. 10, 1934, in Taylor, Texas, to Fred and Edna Jaecks. He had been a resident of Fort Worth since 1944 and was a graduate of North Side High School and Texas Christian University. Fred served in the U.S. Army Artillery during the Korean War. Fred loved animals, gardening, and his family. His family bids Fred goodbye with the certain hope of resurrection and that all will be reunited in the kingdom of Heaven. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edna Jaecks of Tool, Texas; his sister, Margie of Fort Worth; and his son, Tommy Jaecks of Dallas. SURVIVORS: Wife, Berniece Brown Jaecks of Fort Worth; sons, Chuck Jaecks and wife, Bridget, of Denton and Barry Jaecks and wife, Laurie, of Benbrook; daughters, Karen Jaecks of Fort Worth and Misti Johnson and husband, Kelly, of Poolville; granddaughters, Julia Wangaard and husband, Tom, Christine Jaecks, Natalie Jaecks, Cassilyn Jaecks, Devin Jaecks, Madison Jaecks, Cheyenne Johnson, Autumn Johnson, Summer Johnson; grandson, Jesse Johnson; and sister, Betty Allen of Cedar Park.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
