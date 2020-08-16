1/2
Fred Chase Sr.
Fred Chase Sr. FORT WORTH--Fred Chase Sr., 94, was a former World War II Navy coxswain, Marine staff sergeant and Army master sergeant. Fred was born in Oc. 9, 1925, in Lytle, Texas, on the eve of the Great Depression. This tough soldier died on Monday morning, July 27, 2020, at a Fort Worth hospital after a valiant three-week struggle with severe medical complications of the COVID-19 Virus. Our Dad was deeply loved and truly admired and will be greatly missed, leaving a solid legacy that will never be forgotten. He left lasting impressions with every life he touched throughout his long productive life. He was a husband to our Mom, family provider, father, grandfather, cousin, friend, stubbornly loyal to a fault, great sense of humor, and he possessed a resolute desire to carry on in the face of difficult seemingly insurmountable odds. He was truly an honored member of the Greatest Generation. SERVICE: A virtual service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 202, at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 817-927-5383. Go to https://standrewcc.org/live-stream. Click on: LIVE (In Orange) to begin the virtual rosary and celebration of life. Graveside memorial to be held at a later date. Further Details: www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com Scroll to Funerals. SURVIVORS: Son, Robert Chase and wife, Ellen; daughter, Irene Chase; grandson, Joshua Chase; and relatives.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
