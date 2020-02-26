|
Fred Evan Kirschner FORT WORTH--Fred Evan Kirschner, 99, passed from this life surrounded by loved ones on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, after a brief illness. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. Fred was born Dec. 24, 1920, in Willis, Okla., one of seven children to the late John and Oma Kirschner. His younger years spent during the difficult economic times of the 1930s gave Fred the determination and work ethic he would have the rest of his life. Fred was a veteran of World War II serving as army anti-aircraft gunner in the European theater and was part of the D-Day Invasion deployed in the second wave at Omaha Beach. He also participated in combat operations in Normandy, France, the Rhineland, and Central Europe. After his service, Fred returned to Oklahoma and married his sweetheart, Vera Jacqueline "Jackie" Peacock, Jan. 2, 1946. The couple moved to Fort Worth where their four children would be born, and Fred would work as a manufacturing engineer at General Dynamics Corporation until his retirement in 1986. After retirement, Fred loved nothing more than family gatherings and spending time with his grandchildren, eager to do whatever activity pleased them most. He was an avid gardener, Dallas Cowboys fan, and faithful member of the West Freeway Church of Christ. Fred had a servant's heart and was a consistent champion for the needy or neglected, particularly children. He had a wonderful sense of humor, loved a good Western, and saw that no one left his home hungry. Fred was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lori Kirschner (Brent's wife), and son-in-law, John H. Hudson III (Sherryl's husband). SURVIVORS: Beloved wife of 74 years, Jackie; children, Larry Kirschner of Baton Rouge, La., Sherryl Simdon (Bruce), and Brent Kirschner, all of Fort Worth, and Mary Biggers (Scott) of Dallas; grandchildren, Daniel Kirschner, Amanda Danielson, Sara Kinberger, Brenton, Callie, Cason and Kyle Kirschner, Lydia and Margo Hudson, and Andrew and Chloe Biggers; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Julia, Penelope, David, Aaron, Nathan, Lily, Christian and Vera; sister, Elsie Sikes of Denison, Texas; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and longtime friends. We celebrate the life of Fred Kirschner, the lives he touched through his kindness and generosity, and the crown of righteousness that awaits.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020