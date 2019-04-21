|
Fred Hoffman ARLINGTON--Frederick George Henry "Fred" Hoffman, 72, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in Fred's memory. Fred was born Oct. 9, 1946, in Detroit, Mich., to Harold George Henry Hoffman and Margaret Mara Butler Hoffman. He worked as a systems engineer in the information technology industry. Fred was preceded in death by his son, Coby Rogers. SURVIVORS: Wife of 30 years, Kathryn Ann Leveridge Hoffman; son, Chris Hoffman; daughters, Kay Waldrep and Paul Mason, Marcie Baldwin and husband, Shannon, and Monica Gardella and husband, Bill; sister, Jonie Stack and husband, Victor; grandchildren, Peyton Butler and wife, Brenda, Conner Baldwin, Robert Hoffman, Michael Hoffman, Trevor Gardella, Evan Gardella and Mason Gardella; and special friends, Cheri Davis and Dennis Robinson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019