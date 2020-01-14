|
Fred J. Herrera FORT WORTH--Fred J. Herrera, 87, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Fred was born Oct. 22, 1932, in Rosebud, Texas. He was retired from Swift and Company. He loved being with his family and watching old westerns. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Jesse, Narciso and Tim Herrera; sister, Connie Aguilar; and sons, Fred, Maurice, Luis, Conrad and Tony Herrera. SURVIVORS: Wife, Virginia Herrera; sisters, Virginia Costello and Marcina Lewis; sons, Angelo Herrera and Johnny Arellano (Melissa); daughters, Lydia Serrano (Rogelio), Ophelia Garza, Patty Sanchez (Richard); stepchildren, Cathy Adlerz (George), Martin Larsen III (Nicole), Christine Murrell (Tommy), and Albert Larsen (Colleen); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 14, 2020