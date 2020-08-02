Fred Jarrell Bolton HURST -- Fred Jarrell Bolton, 80, of Hurst, Texas, a loving husband, dad and exceptionally devoted grandfather, died Monday, July 27, 2020. FUNERAL: Monday, August 3, 2020, Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Fred Jarrell Bolton was born August 18, 1939 in Norman, Oklahoma. Jarrell was a graduate of Midland High School in Midland Texas. Jarrell also attended the University of Oklahoma where he played for the Oklahoma Sooners football team (1956-1957). He was preceded in death by his first wife Ranelle Rhodes Bolton. SURVIVORS: Wife, Edith (Nell) Richards Bolton; his son, Jarrell Rhodes Bolton; daughter, Janelle Bolton Cates; grandson, Matthew David Rogers and wife, Breanna Bober Rogers, Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Richards III and son, Tommy, Azra Johnson and husband, Steve and son, Xander, McKenna Warner and husband, Donny and their children, Edith, Edward and Elliot.