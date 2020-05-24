Fred Lewis Ptacek Sr. ARLINGTON--Fred Lewis Ptacek Sr., 97, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Fred was born March 5, 1923, in Marion County, Kan., to Ervin and Anna Michalik Ptacek. He was a longtime resident of Arlington, Texas. Fred retired in 1985 after working 35 years at what is now Lockheed Martin. He and his wife were charter members of Levis and Lace Square Dance Club in Arlington. He enjoyed square dancing, gem faceting and trout fishing, especially in Red River, N.M. He was a member of St. Williams (St. Maria Goretti) Catholic Church in Arlington. A World War II veteran in the Army Air Corps, he served in Italy, India and Burma. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; five older brothers; beloved wife, Dolly; and son, David. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Fred Jr. and wife, Cher; daughter, Barbara Williams; granddaughter, Amy Austin and husband, David; grandsons, Michael Ptacek and wife, Tina, Justin Ptacek; and four great-grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will precede interment in Blue Mound Community Methodist Church Cemetery, Denton County, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to the Cross Plains EMS, P.O. Box 597, Cross Plains, TX 76443, or to your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.