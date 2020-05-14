Fred Stafford
Fred Stafford FORT WORTH --Fred Stafford 73 passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 8, 2020. SERVICE: 11 am Saturday, May 16, 2020, Samaria Baptist Church, 4000 East Berry St. Visitation, 7 to 8 pm Friday, at the funeral home. Burial: Shannon Rose Hill. SURVIVORS: wife, Brenda Stafford; children, Ricky Broadnax (Norma), Terrance Franklin and Andre Stafford; siblings; Willie Stafford (Christine), Francis Stafford, Rubie Stafford, Dorothy Penny (Dennis), and Shirley Schoolfield; 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 14, 2020.
