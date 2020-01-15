|
Fred Warren Bondurant Jr. ARLINGTON--Fred Warren Bondurant Jr., 98, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway in Arlington; rosary begins at 7 p.m. Interment: 9:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 S. Davis Drive, Arlington. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to Downtown Arlington Rotary Club; Arlington Rotary Foundation Scholarship Fund. Fred was born Jan. 7, 1922, in Ripley, Tenn., at the home of his grandparents. Fred returned home with his parents, Fred and Jennie Bondurant, and grew up in Arlington. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Arlington High School in 1940. He was an Army cadet at Texas A&M, Class of 1944. On June 6, 1944, he was commissioned and assigned into the 63rd Infantry Division, H Company. His citation ribbons include Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star for Meritorious Achievement, Army of Occupation-Germany, European, African Middle Eastern Campaign, American Campaign and World War II. He was promoted to captain. It was in Rheims, France, he met his future wife, Lt. Martha "Marty" Barron who was a surgical nurse from Baltimore, Md. Fred arranged to be separated from the Army at Fort Meade, proposed to her and they were married four weeks later on June 30, 1946. From there they traveled to Arlington, Texas, and shared 65 years until Marty died on Dec. 1, 2011. Fred returned to Arlington after the war and joined his father at Bondurant Bros. Insurance Agency, the second oldest continuous business in Arlington. Fred was a member of the Downtown Rotary Club of Arlington for 69 years with 65 years of perfect attendance. He was a member of the Arlington Mason Lodge #438 for 73 years, achieving Master Mason. Fred was preceded by his parents; his brother; and grandson, Jared. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Sherry Lewis and husband, Jim, of Arlington, Terrie Whitman and husband, Doug, of Ashburn, Va., Chrissie Keffler and husband, Bill, of Richardson, Rick Bondurant of Dripping Springs, Sandy Berry and husband, Tim, of Alvarado and Barry Bondurant and wife, Karen, of Arlington; 27 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
