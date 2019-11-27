|
Fred Wayne Blackwell BURLESON--Fred Wayne Blackwell, 83, of Burleson, Texas, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. SERVICE: was 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Burleson Church of Christ; visitation was at 11 a.m. Interment: Burleson Memorial Park. Fred was born to parents, Fred Wyatt Blackwell and Ruby Altha Blackwell, on Aug. 31, 1936, in Pampa, Texas. SURVIVORS: Fred is survived by his wife, Ginna Blackwell; daughter, Gayle Richardson and husband, Brian; son, Robert Blackwell and wife, Hollie; sister, Bettye Sue Clegg; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces; and numerous others.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 27, 2019