Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 426-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Wayne Blackwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Wayne Blackwell Obituary
Fred Wayne Blackwell BURLESON--Fred Wayne Blackwell, 83, of Burleson, Texas, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. SERVICE: was 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Burleson Church of Christ; visitation was at 11 a.m. Interment: Burleson Memorial Park. Fred was born to parents, Fred Wyatt Blackwell and Ruby Altha Blackwell, on Aug. 31, 1936, in Pampa, Texas. SURVIVORS: Fred is survived by his wife, Ginna Blackwell; daughter, Gayle Richardson and husband, Brian; son, Robert Blackwell and wife, Hollie; sister, Bettye Sue Clegg; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces; and numerous others.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -