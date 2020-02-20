Home

Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
512 North Ridgeway Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 648-0522
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
512 North Ridgeway Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Godley, TX
View Map
Fred Willis


1931 - 2020
Fred Willis Obituary
Fred Willis GODLEY -- Fred Willis passed away Tuesday in Godley. SERVICE: 11 A.M., Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the First Baptist Church in Godley. Burial will follow in Godley Cemetery. Visitation 6-8 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Kyle Alldredge, Cody Willis, Aaron Alldredge, Ben Gibson, Levi Gibson, Tate Gustafson, Brad Gustafson, David Schieck, Shelby Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers, the coffee shop crew and long time traveling friends. He was born May 20, 1931 in Fort Worth to Mather Lowery and Virginia Lee (Walker) Willis. Fred was raised in Godley and after high school he played for Austin's 7-Ups baseball team. In 1950 he signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers and later that year enlisted in the Air Force. Upon discharge from the Air Force he worked for and retired from Southwestern Bell. After retiring he and his wife Laura opened and managed Corner Post Feed and Hardware. They also ran a dairy and cattle ranch. During his later years he and Laura traveled with many lifelong friends. A man of many hats, Fred never met a stranger. No matter where he went he always ran into someone he knew and always remembered their name. Family wishes to thank Encompass Hospice of Burleson. In lieu of the family would like donations to be made to Meals On Wheels Program. Preceded in death by his father, Mather Willis; mother, Jennie Willis; first wife and mother of his children, Jean Willis; son, Larry Wills; and wife of 35 years, Laura Willis. SURVIVORS: Fred is survived by his daughters, Fredda Alldredge and husband Jimmy, Gwena Rhodes and husband Mark; son, Bruce Gibson; grandchildren, Cody Willis and wife Robbie, Amanda Gustafson and husband Brad, Ashley Schieck and husband David, Kyle Alldredge and wife Melissa, Aaron Alldredge and wife Brianna, Ben Gibson, Adrienne Montgomery and husband Shelby, Levi Gibson, Madeline Ladner and husband Mike, Annie Laurie Maranto and husband Evan; great grandchildren, Geena, Tate, Jack, Ellis, Gibson, and Ellie; brother-in-law, Joe Ratliff.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020
