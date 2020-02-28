Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Freda Martindale Prater

Freda Martindale Prater Obituary
Freda Martindale Prater FORT WORTH -- Freda Martindale Prater passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday at Western Hills Church of Christ. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Freda was born Feb. 24, 1922, on a farm in Hood County, near Tolar, Texas. She was the 5th child of six born to Van and Alma Martindale. In Feb. 1928, the family moved to Fort Worth, and Freda remained here all of her life. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Morgan L. Prater, for 67 years. He was her first and only love. They had a beautiful life together. Freda was a member of the Western Hills Church of Christ. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Darla Klemm; three grandchildren, Shelby Lowrey and husband, Christopher, Shawn Klemm and Savannah Klemm; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Ryah and Emelia; nieces, Sue Webster and Rhonda Davis; nephew, Tommy Bedford; several grand nieces; nephews; and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2020
