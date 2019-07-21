Fredda Ray FORT WORTH--Winnifred "Fredda" Ray, 98, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: was held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the MSA Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org/donate-now. Fredda was born in Myra, Texas, to Fred and Flossie Snuggs. The family later moved to Gainesville, where Fredda graduated high school. She finished two years of junior college and then attended Texas Normal College and Teacher Training Institute (now the University of North Texas). World War II broke out while she was in college, so she left school and returned home to Gainesville and worked in various capacities at Camp Howze, an Army training base constructed just outside of Gainesville. It was there that she met her future husband, Hilton Tower Ray. They were married Jan. 19, 1946, shortly after his return from the service. They immediately relocated to Austin so Hilton could complete his education at the University of Texas. The two then moved to Fort Worth for Hilton's job, where they spent their lives together until Hilton's death in 2007. Fredda and Hilton had two sons, Randy and Donny. She never missed a baseball or basketball game while they were growing up. An accomplished bridge player, she always enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with her friends and family. Fredda was an extraordinarily diligent caregiver to Hilton throughout his battle with Alzheimer's. Fredda was a familiar face at both Ridglea Country Club and Ridglea Baptist Church, where she was a member for more than 60 years. SURVIVORS: Sons, Randy Ray and wife, Julie, and Donny Ray and wife, Courtney; grandchildren, Graham, Amanda, Mary Ashley, and Charlie Ray and Lindsay and Joe Davis; and great-granddaughter, Elliott Ray Davis, born two days after Fredda's passing.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019