Freddie Bess Harmon

Freddie Bess Harmon Obituary
Freddie Bess Harmon MANSFIELD--Freddie Bess Harmon, 83, went home Wednesday, March 20, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Blessing Funeral Home, 401 Elm St., Mansfield, Texas, 76063. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Blessing Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Colon Cancer Research and the Rexanna's Foundation. Freddie was born to Lois and Fred Sandlin of Paducah, Texas, on Aug. 17, 1935. She had a great love of creating beautiful quilts and enjoyed a good book. She and her husband, Gordon, shared great times with friends traveling around the world. She cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Freddie was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Wartes, and her parents, Lois and Fred Sandlin. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, of 63 years, Gordon Harmon; her sister, Wanda and husband, Jim White; her children, daughter, Sandy and husband, David Sledge, son, Kyle and wife, Sheri Harmon, daughter, Kim Harmon; and son-in-law, Alan Wartes. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shelley, Sam, Abbey, Erin, Gage and Grace; and her great-grandchildren, Silas, John David and Boone.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019
