Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Dallas, TX
Freddie Dan Meredith ARLINGTON--Freddie Dan Meredith, 91, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in York, Pa. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 1 p.m. Thursday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the at https://alz.org/or the at https://www.cancer.org/ or any . Fred was born Nov. 10, 1927, in Denton, Texas, to Daniel Taylor Meredith and Victoria Enlow Meredith. He graduated from Denton High School in 1946, attended the University of North Texas (North Texas State Teachers College) in 1946/1947, and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1951. After serving active duty in the United States Air Force, he moved back to Texas and worked as an engineer for Chance Vought Aircraft in Grand Prairie, then at Bell Helicopter Textron in Fort Worth until his retirement. Fred was married to Shirley Anne Meredith for 57 years until her death in 2010. He was also predeceased by a son, Glenn T. Meredith, in 2016. SURVIVORS: He is survived by son, Daryl S. (Nancy) Meredith of York, Pa. He is also survived by grandchildren, Misty Meredith, Preston (Katie) Meredith, Travis Meredith, and Matthew Meredith.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 22, 2019
