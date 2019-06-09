Freddie L. Rogers NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Freddie, 86, passed away June 5, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home in North Richland Hills. FUNERAL: 12 p.m., Friday, June 14, First Baptist Church Colleyville. Burial will follow at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the . He was born January 13, 1933 to George and Thelma Rogers in Fort Worth. Freddie graduated from Birdville High School and attended TCU. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War 2 years. He married the love of his life, Linda Cash Parker September 3, 1965. Freddie started his successful business, Elan Coatings, Inc. in 1982. He co-founded the Hurst Jaycees, was on the Parks & Recreation board, Homeowner's Assoc., member of AUSA, on the Library Board, President of Rotary and elected to the Hurst City Council for 4 years, and Director of his Sunday school class for 3 years. Freddie will be especially remembered for his kindness and his benevolent nature always putting others before himself. Freddie exemplified his Christian beliefs by 'walking the walk' daily. He loved God, Jesus and his fellow man. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Colleyville. SURVIVORS: Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Linda Rogers of North Richland Hills; daughters, Andria Brauer of Bedford and Ginger Glass and her husband, Joe of Midland MI.; brothers, Eddie Rogers of Hurst and Charles Rogers of Woodland Oaks, CA; grandchildren, Natalie, Melanie and Stephen Brauer.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary