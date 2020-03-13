Home

Freddie Marie Epps Obituary
Freddie Marie Epps FORT WORTH -- Mrs. Freddie M. Epps, 78, heard the Masters call on March 3, 2020. SERVICES: Wake: 7 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 13 at the funeral home. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14 , The Rising Star COGIC located at 3909 Reed Street, Fort Worth Texas. SURVIVORS: children, Alicia Goodwin, Michael Tucker, Sundra Tucker, Kim Jackson, Terrence Tucker; 3 sisters; a host of grand and great- grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2020
