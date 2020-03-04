|
|
Freddie Marshall Maples CROWLEY--Freddie Maples was born on July 7, 1934, in Crowley, Texas, to Henry "Matt" Madison Maples and Julie Ann Halbert Maples. Freddie attended North Side High School where he became a well-known football star. He was named All District by the Fort Worth Press and was the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Player of the Year in 1954. After high school, he attended Texas A&M University and played under the notable Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant. After college, he became an apprentice and then a lineman for Texas Electric, where he worked the duration of his career. In retirement, he found joy in being a school crossing guard and school bus driver. In 1968, Freddie married Barbara Ann Estes of Burkburnett, Texas. She had two children from her previous marriage, Kurtis Van Stanyer and Cynthia Faye Stanyer. Freddie had two daughters from his previous marriage, Lori Jane Maples and Lisa Mylet Maples. Together, Barbara and he had a son, Matthew Maples. Freddie had a great work ethic, provided well for his family, and never missed his children's activities. He was a board member of the Blue Raider Athletic Association and served as president of the Southwest High School Football Booster Club. Freddie and Barbara were members of All Saints' Episcopal Church for over 40 years. Those closest to him would describe him as a tender heart hidden inside a grizzly bear's body. In 2008, Barbara was admitted to Senior Care of Crowley. It broke his heart to be separated from her, and he visited her every single day. With his children and friends, his typical grouchy facade quickly revealed his tender spirit as soon as he'd holler about something but then tilt his chin down, cut his eyes, and crack a sly smile. But with his grandchildren, he was always a teddy bear and their constant cheerleader. Freddie died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara; his sons and their families, Kurt Maples and Matt Maples; his daughters and their families, Lori Jane Teague and Cindy Price; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Freddie was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Mylet DeSantis. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Fort Worth, followed by inurnment of his ashes at a later date.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2020