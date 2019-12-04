|
Freddie Miles Rush MCKINNEY--Freddie Miles Rush went home on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in McKinney, Texas. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Friday at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home with burial following in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas Health Resources Foundation, 612 E. Lamar Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, TX. 76011. Freddie Rush was born in Williamson County, Texas, in 1928. She moved to Fort Worth in the 1940s. She met her husband, Richard Rush, while working at Wolf's Jewelry downtown. They were married for 50 years before his passing in 2008. She had a passion for her children and then volunteering later in life. Most of that time was spent volunteering with the H-E-B Hospital Auxiliary, logging thousands of hours over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, Lucy Rook. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Joe Rush and wife, Terry Jean, and Sheri Rush; grandchild, Danielle Riccardi and husband, Joe; great-grandchildren, JR Riccardi and Matthew Riccardi.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019