Freddie "Fred" Ray Gowdy FORT WORTH--Freddie "Fred" Ray Gowdy, 89, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, following a short illness. SERVICE: As per Fred's wishes, there will only be a private family gathering to honor his passing. Fred was born June 21, 1930, in Oklahoma City, Okla. to Arthur Green and Lorraine Turner Gowdy. Growing up, he was a gifted athlete at Handley High School and joined the United States Marine Corps, as soon as possible. He served in Korea for several years where he received numerous citations, including a Purple Heart for his service-related injuries. Fred was a painter by trade. He enjoyed meeting new friends daily and getting together with many of his VA friends, his Handley High School lunch bunch, and others. He also enjoyed the numerous family gatherings held each year and never missed a one. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; two sisters; and a son, Kirk Duncan Hill. SURVIVORS: Fred is survived by his son, Kyle Arthur Hill of Sydney, Australia; his daughter, Kim Marie Hill of Phoenix, Ariz.; his granddaughters, Rachel and Carly Hill of Sydney and Brisbane, Australia; and numerous nephews, nieces and other relatives. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020