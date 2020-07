Freddy Leon Tucker Fred L. "Tex" Tucker, 80, passed away on June 25, 2020. Born in Auburn, NE. Raised in Hot Springs, Ark. SURVIVORS: his wife, Brenda; 8 children; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Tex worked at Longhorn Dodge, Western Camper and Northwest ISD as a special needs bus monitor; his dream job. He was a member of Compass Christian Church. He will be remembered for many wonderful attributes; one of those being his amazing storytelling. SERVICES: pending at this time.