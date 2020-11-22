Frederick Hart Cleveland Sr.

October 8, 1934 - November 14, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Frederick Hart Cleveland Sr., 86, retired engineer, navigator, professor and missionary, passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

A family service will be held at the DFW National Cemetery with a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 917 Lamar Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102.

Dr. Cleveland was born October 8, 1934 in Derry, NH, and moved to Portsmouth, VA in 1944. He was an Eagle Scout and a Woodbadge leader in the Boy Scouts of America. In 1954, he joined the USAF and attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel as a navigator, electronics officer, microwave physicist, and plans officer. During his Air Force career, Col. Cleveland received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Air Medal and Commendation Medal in assignments that included Texas, North Carolina, England, Scotland, Norway, Libya, Vietnam, and Germany. In 1974, he retired from the Air Force and joined General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin as an electronics engineer, where he developed computer programs for analyzing the signature characteristics of stealth aircraft and managed the signature research training program. After retiring from Lockheed, he remained active as a mathematics professor for the University of Maryland in Japan, Tarrant County College, and as an engineering missionary for the Anglican Church in Malawi, Central Africa.

Dr. Cleveland graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia in 1952. He received engineering and mathematics degrees from Texas A&M (BS, BA) 1960, MIT (MSEE) 1966, and UTA (PhD) 1985, and also attended the University of London, Birkbeck College. He has been an adjunct professor mathematics and computer science for the University of Maryland, Northeastern University, TCU and TCJC. At Texas A&M, he was elected to the Eta Kappa Nu, Tau Bet Pi, and Phi Kappa Phi honorary fraternities. He was a registered engineer in both Texas and Massachusetts, a member of the IEEE and the American Mathematical Society, and the author of many technical papers and journal articles.

Dr. Cleveland was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Fort Worth where he served in various capacities as a confirmed member of the Episcopal Church, acolyte, lay reader, chalice bearer, Sunday School teacher, youth leader, and vestryman. He was also a past president of the Fort Worth Branch of the English-Speaking Union, past commander of the Fort Worth Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars, and a member of the World Affairs Council, Lions Clubs International, Japanese Society, and Sister Cities International.

He is survived by his wife, of 65 years, Betty Newport King Cleveland; daughters, Kristina Rees and husband, David Rees, and Karla Mills and husband, George Mills; sons, Fred Jr., James and wife, Melanie, Michael and wife, Heather; daughter-in-law, Roseann Vardaro; seven grandchildren, Christopher Cleveland and wife, Akanksha, Katie Gambill and husband, Daniel, John Cleveland and wife, Hayley, Andrew Mills, Allison Mills, Taylor Cleveland and Emmy Erwin; and four great- grandchildren, Gabriel, Grant, Aria and Josephine.







