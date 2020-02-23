|
|
Frederick Clyde Nordquist FORT WORTH--Fred Nordquist entered this world to begin his journey of 92 years on Oct. 5, 1927, in St. Paul, Minn., and ended that wonderful journey Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Fred was a graduate of the University of Minnesota, a Navy veteran, retired from General Dynamics, now Lockheed Martin, was able to travel many countries of the world, a great baseball fan, a Rangers fan, loved playing golf, and a fan of his friends and doing things for them. After his wife, Susan, passed away, Fred was blessed to meet Vergie Stockton, his companion on his travels and in his life until her passing in January of 2017. He loved going to Westside Cafe every day for breakfast, many times for an early dinner. Fred loved to take photos, videos, and then make his own commentary of the videos of so many of his world travels. He developed his own pictures, wrote the captions for them, and usually kept a camera handy. Most of all, he loved to tell stories of his childhood in Minnesota, growing up with his brother, going hunting together, making their own ammunition, and the snowstorms. He always had time for his friends, who are many. Many thanks to the caring staff at Avalon Memory Care in Arlington, Texas. He will be greatly missed!!! Rest in peace, my friend!!! SURVIVORS: Niece, Karen Nordquist; nephew, Richard Nordquist; and his many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020