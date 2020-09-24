Fredona Baker
February 28, 1917 - September 21, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Fredona Baker passed away September 21, 2020, at the age of 103.
Graveside Service: 11:30 am Thursday, Laurel Land Memorial Park, Ft. Worth.
Born in Oklahoma, she moved to Texas as a teenager with her family. After graduating from college, she married Robert A. Baker, and served for many years alongside him as the wife of a preacher and seminary professor. She also taught in public schools for 25 years and traveled to many foreign countries. After retirement from teaching, she created and operated a children's library at the Chinese Baptist Church of Fort Worth for a number of years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, (Bob, Jr.), two sisters, (Mary Lou and Virginia), and a niece (Erin).
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, (Colleen and Ken); a daughter-in-law, (Patrice); two granddaughters, (Jennifer and Amanda); a great-grandson, (Robbie0;, a niece, (Susan); and a nephew, (Jim).
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 24, 2020.