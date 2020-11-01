1/1
Fredric Peterson Jr.
1932 - 2020
Fredric Peterson Jr
March 13, 1932 - March 28, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Frederic H. Peterson Jr. passed peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Red Oak, IA on March 13, 1932, to Frederic H. Peterson and Ann Peterson. He was a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 1959 with a BA and Law Degree. He completed his college education in 5 yrs while still working a full-time job. Fred was an Air Force Intelligence Veteran of the Korean War. He began his legal career as a Landman with Texaco in Farmington, NM. Then on to General Dynamics for several years where he negotiated the New F-16 Fighter Jet contracts with European allies, while opening his own law office in Benbrook, Tx. Fred practiced law for over 40 years. He was a member of the Big Brothers of Fort Worth and also a member of Sertoma International. Fred married his late first wife, Carolyn to which they had two children, Tracy Ann Peterson and Kelly Michael Peterson. Later he married Sharyn with her children Tara and Veena Metha.
We would like to honor Fred with a internment at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on Nov. 6 2020 promptly at 3 o'clock located at 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75211.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be given to Alzheimer's Association - North Central Texas Chapter .
Survived by son Kelly Michael Peterson Sr. and wife Karen Peterson, grandson Kelly Michael Peterson Jr. and step children Tara and Veena Mehta along with their mother Sharyn.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Service
03:00 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
