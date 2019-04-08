Fredrick Neal Brooks WATAUGA--Retired Air Force Technical Sergeant Fred N. Brooks, husband, father, Grandpa, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, April 4, 2019, while surrounded lovingly by his family at the age of 80. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, 5725 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, Texas, 76034, with burial to follow in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the graveside committal at the funeral home. Fred Brooks was born June 25, 1938, in Granite City, Ill. In July 1955 he joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served overseas assignments at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Anchorage, Alaska; Lakenheath Air Force Base in England; Sondrestrom (Lake Jean), Greenland; Clark Air Force Base, Philippines; Osan Air Force Base, Korea and Vietnam in 1967 and 1968 at Dong Ha Quang Tri, Dalat and Saigon. Fred spent seven years at Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas, as an instructor in the Civil Engineer Training Squadron teaching diesel engine overhaul, fuel systems, solid state electrical systems and runway barrier maintenance. Fred retired from the Air Force in October 1975. Fred had an Associate Degree in Middle Management from Cooke College in Gainesville, Texas. After retirement, Fred worked in the diesel maintenance shop for Red Arrow Freight Lines in Dallas, Texas, for three years. He worked seven years with McLean Trucking, one year with Caravan Trucking and seven years with Affiliated Foods as the fleet maintenance supervisor. Fred married his soulmate and best friend, Charleen Powers, on Nov. 6, 1978. He and his wife, Charleen, lived happily in Kansas City, Chicago, Oklahoma City and then moved to Watauga, Texas, in 1984. Fred was a member of Faith Tabernacle Assembly of God in Blue Mound, Texas, and knew what the laws of life were. He had a passion for auto restoration and hot rodding, drag racing, shooting guns, cooking and home improvements. He was at home in a garage with tools in his hands. SURVIVORS: His wife, Charleen P. Brooks; children, Bonnie and Scott Arbuckle, Michael and Heidi Brooks, Cathy and Keith Hall, Rhonda Brooks McGinty, and David Springer; sister, Anita Campbell of St. Genevieve, Mo.; favorite sisters-in-law, Jody Smith and Sandy Heath; grandchildren, Brandi, Lil' Rob, Kris, Nathan, Jason and Sis; many great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. His favorite companions, "Lilly Mae and Rose," also survive him.



