Freeman Lee Evans
1952 - 2020
Freeman Lee Evans
November 5, 1952 - November 22, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Mr. Freeman Lee Evans, 68, transitioned from time into eternity on November 22, 2020. Celebration of Life: 11:00am, Monday, November 30th at Grace Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 7261 Wichita Street; Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Survivors: 6 Children; 6 Siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Grace Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-5433
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
You and your family have been a big part of my life and that of my entire family. especially the early part. We were once all like family. This world will never be quite the same without you. GOD BLESS

Glenn Lewis
Friend
November 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shirley Jackson
Family
November 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bro Whitfield
Friend
