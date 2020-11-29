Freeman Lee Evans November 5, 1952 - November 22, 2020 Fort Worth, Texas - Mr. Freeman Lee Evans, 68, transitioned from time into eternity on November 22, 2020. Celebration of Life: 11:00am, Monday, November 30th at Grace Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 7261 Wichita Street; Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Survivors: 6 Children; 6 Siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.
You and your family have been a big part of my life and that of my entire family. especially the early part. We were once all like family. This world will never be quite the same without you. GOD BLESS
Glenn Lewis
Friend
November 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shirley Jackson
Family
November 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bro Whitfield
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.