G.R. "Dick" Rightmire FORT WORTH -- G.R. "Dick" Rightmire, 89, passed away February 20, 2019 after a brief illness. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, Leonard Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Dick was born August 19, 1929 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to John Franklin and Mary E. Rightmire. His lifelong residency in Fort Worth began at age 6 after his family moved. He graduated from Paschal high school at the age of 16 attended Texas Christian University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business and Personnel Administration. After college, Dick entered the United States Marine Corps where he served as a First Lieutenant. then as Captain in the Marine Corp reserves. He met the love of his life Helen White who he married in 1954. Their marriage lasted for over 64 years. Dick's life was filled with his love of family, music and religion. His music career began at the age of 9. He played multiple brass instruments, settling on trombone playing for his high school then the TCU band. He was a long-term member of the Moslah Temple Shrine Band. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Circle T Girl Scout Council, serving the organization as President. He played an instrumental role in acquiring the financing and land for the Girl Scout Camp known as Stevens Ranch on the Brazos. Dick's active church life began in his 20's, singing in the choir, teaching high school Sunday school class, becoming the superintendent of the high school department at Central Methodist. He and his wife Helen became members of First United Methodist in 1987, joining the Twosome Class where he served as song leader, speaker, and President for many years until his health declined. After retiring from the insurance business - starting in the mail room working his way up the corporate ladder to Vice President and Partner of International Service Insurance Company - he and his wife traveled the world extensively, exploring all continents with the exception of Antarctica. A 15 plus year volunteer at Harris Hospital, Dick was known as the "popcorn man", a position he enjoyed immensely as he people watched and interacted with customers. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 64 1/2 years Helen; daughters, Dr. Karen Rightmire and Holly Lecuyer and husband, Michael; son, Richard Rodgers and grandsons, John and Bryan Lecuyer.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary