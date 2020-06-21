Gabriel Flores FORT WORTH -- Gabriel Flores passed away June 16, 2020, at the age of 22. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m., Monday, June 22, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Gabriel was born in Fort Worth, Texas on September 1, 1997 to parents, Angelita C. Flores and Valentino Flores, Sr. He graduated from Calvary Christian Academy in 2015. He was very intelligent, funny, and energetic. He loved trains, baseball, music, family and friends, but most of all, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is now home with Jesus, but will forever be in our hearts. Preceded in death by grandfather, Carl Edmonson; and uncle, Joseph Louis Palacios. SURVIVORS: Gabriel is survived by his parents; his brothers, Valentino Flores, Jr., and David E. Flores; his sisters-in-law, Ellen Renfrow and Ashley M. Flores; his niece, Abigail Z. Flores; his nephew, David E. Flores, II; and his grandparents, Dolores and Mike Camp, Martin Palacios, Sr., Rebecca Palacios and Santos Flores.