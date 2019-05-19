Gail Brown FORT WORTH-Gail Brown passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, with her children at her side. SERVICE: A private service will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: Please consider helping the fight against Alzheimer's by learning more and contributing at . Gail was born May 24, 1933, in New Orleans, La., and she was the daughter of Victor and Verlan Curry. Gail attended the University of Mississippi where she met her true love, JD Brown, who would soon become her husband for the next 58 years. They started their life together in New Orleans where JD went to work as a pharmacist, and their first child was born. Seeking opportunity and a better place to raise their growing family, Gail and JD moved to Fort Worth where they soon opened their own business- Meadowbrook Rexall Pharmacy. The drug store became an East Fort Worth landmark for decades where they made many friends and were provided a good life. Gail was a collector, and she loved all things old. She owned and operated Polished Past, and she and JD also enjoyed many hunting and fishing adventures from Canada to Mexico, as well as peace and quiet at their weekend farm in Bosque County. However, Gail's passion and her proudest accomplishment were her children and grandchildren whom she adored and never missed an opportunity to brag about or show off. The family offers special thanks to the caregivers at The Stayton, and especially Brianna, Terrance and Radia. Gail was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, JD; and her sister, Elaine Berryhill. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, son, Jay Brown and wife, Melinda, daughter, Denise Holtzman and husband, Scott, son, Ken Brown and wife, Martha, son, Ray Brown and wife, Sue; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; niece; and nephews.



